What is the Dead Messenger exotic in Destiny 2

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a plethora of new weapons and armor for guardians to hunt for. Obviously, nothing beats finding a new exotic weapon and using it for the first time, which brings us to Dead Messenger. The Dead Messenger is a new exotic breach-loaded special ammo grenade launcher that will please guardians who like to clear every ad in the area with just one trigger pull.

Dead Messenger perks and Traits

With a new exotic comes new perks and traits that are unlike any in the game. Dead Messenger is a wave-frame grenade launcher, meaning a single shot will deploy a wave of energy on the ground that will clear everything in front of it and do massive damage to high health enemies. Dead Messenger builds on this mechanic and makes itself useful no matter what enemy type you may be up against. Here are all of the perks for the new Dead Messenger exotic grenade launcher:

Intrinsic: Trinary Vision – One-shot handheld Grenade Launcher. Projectiles release a fan of three energy waves on contact with the ground.

Trait: The Fundamentals – Using your alternate fire button, change this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void.

Fans of the exotic auto rifle Hard Light or the exotic sniper rifle Borealis should feel right at home with Dead Messenger. The ability to quickly switch your damage element and fight against the enemy’s shields is a game-changer, especially in high-level content such as raids, grandmaster nightfall strikes, or dungeons.