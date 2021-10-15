What is the easiest fish to catch in Far Cry 6?

In Far Cry 6, you are able to catch fish for resources in the game, and usually, if you don’t want to partake in this activity, you can ignore it altogether. However, there is a side mission called Shock Therapy that requires you to catch three fish, and if you don’t complete it, Doctor Debaros will harass your phone during almost every encounter. As he’s so annoying, here’s how to catch the easiest fish fast in Far Cry 6.

From our experience, the carp is one of the easiest fish to catch in this open-world adventure title. You can find the fishing spot to the northeast of the Tabacco Valley, which is east of the Costa Del Mar region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re there, equip your fishing rod by holding L1 (or LB on Xbox) and look for a ripple in the water. Try to aim your fishing rod to that location and shoot with the R2 button (or RT). If you overshoot it, you can reel it in with the L2 button. Once the fish bites, start to reel it in and tilt the right stick to the opposite direction of where the fish is going. Take a look at the fishing rod’s string because when it goes red, it will snap and the fish will get away. Keep resisting the fish’s movements until it is finally yours.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Do this three times to fulfill the first part of the arduous Shock Therapy mission. You will next have to feed the pelicans three times. You should know the three times still count if you feed the same pelican thrice. You’ll then be asked to chill at the top of a mountain and then stealth kill three guards. It will be a long journey, but it will be worth it when the doctor finally stops calling you.