What is the end date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

While the season may have just begun, people are already wondering when Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite will be coming to a close. Lots of players want to plan their assault on the season and make sure they have enough time to get all the Battle Pass skins and rewards that they want.

For anybody looking to be meticulous about their approach to the season, you have until September 12 to get everything done, as they is when this season will end and the next one will begin.

Season 7 has seen the island be invaded by an alien force. UFOs patrol the skies, IO Guards have set up satellite dishes to track them, and the Spire has been blasted into a billion pieces and scattered all over the map. Primal weapons are gone, replaced by new tech that seems to be derived from the advanced alien machines.

As always, there are an endless array of challenges for players to complete, with new ones arriving each week. There are also new NPCs to track down and add to your collection, and no doubt interact with for important reasons as the season goes on. There is still a lot to do in Chapter 2 Season 7, and it has really just gotten started, so don’t look too far ahead.