What is the exact release time of Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood?

The new chapter in Elder Scrolls Online is almost here, and eager players are awaiting the chance to jump into the new content when it arrives. The news there is mixed, depending on whatever you play on PC or consoles.

The release date had to be pulled by one week for the console versions, so Sony and Microsoft fans will need to wait a little while longer to get their on the game.

PC/Mac/Stadia release date – June 1

Console release date – June 8

As for the exact PC release time, players should be able to dive into the new quests and content at 12 PM EST. This will be part of the year-long Gate of Oblivion saga that will be rolling out in the game during 2021. Blackwood will be introducing the following content to the game:

A new zone: Blackwood

A fiendish main storyline that ties into the Gates of Oblivion adventure

The new Companions system

A new 12-player Trial: Rockgrove

New world events: Oblivion Portals

New delves, public dungeons, world bosses, and stand-alone quests

Updates and quality-of-life improvements

Players can prepurchase the DLC on Steam, to receive the following preorder bonuses:

Dremora Kynreeve Outfit

Deadlands Wamasu Pet

1× Iron Atronach Crate, including exclusive randomized loot

3× Blackwood Treasure Maps

2× Experience Scrolls, granting Double XP

Players who wish to buy into the collector sedition will get the following items: