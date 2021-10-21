What is the exact release time of Forza Horizon 5? – preload times, unlock times, and file sizes

Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico where players can race some of the world’s best cars to their heart’s content. They can expect an array of custom races, challenges, stunts, and other new game modes. It also looks beautiful, though we have come to expect that from the series at this point.

In this guide, we have included all the pieces of information you might want to know ahead of the game’s launch in November, including unlock times or file sizes so you can make some space ahead of release. This guide will update as more concrete information releases.

Preload information

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows – Preload October 21

Steam – TBA

Release date and times

Premium Edition and Premium Add-On Bundle release

November 5, time TBA

Global release

November 9, time TBA

File sizes

Xbox Series X/S – 103 GB

Xbox One – 116 GB

Windows – 103 GB

Steam – 103 GB

PC Requirements

Minimum system requirements:

Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

8 GB RAM

4 GB of video memory

Nvidia GTX 970 OR AMD RX 470

Recommended system requirements: