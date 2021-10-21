What is the exact release time of Forza Horizon 5? – preload times, unlock times, and file sizes
Prepare for your road trip around Mexico.
Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico where players can race some of the world’s best cars to their heart’s content. They can expect an array of custom races, challenges, stunts, and other new game modes. It also looks beautiful, though we have come to expect that from the series at this point.
In this guide, we have included all the pieces of information you might want to know ahead of the game’s launch in November, including unlock times or file sizes so you can make some space ahead of release. This guide will update as more concrete information releases.
Preload information
- Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows – Preload October 21
- Steam – TBA
Release date and times
Premium Edition and Premium Add-On Bundle release
- November 5, time TBA
Global release
- November 9, time TBA
File sizes
- Xbox Series X/S – 103 GB
- Xbox One – 116 GB
- Windows – 103 GB
- Steam – 103 GB
PC Requirements
Minimum system requirements:
- Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- 8 GB RAM
- 4 GB of video memory
- Nvidia GTX 970 OR AMD RX 470
Recommended system requirements:
- Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- 16 GB RAM
- 8 GB of video memory
- Nvidia GTX 1070 OR AMD RX 590