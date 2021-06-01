What is the exact release time of World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic?

World of Warcraft Classic has been a hit with fans, and that looks likely to continue with the return of one of the most popular expansions of all time. Burning Crusade Classic will be arriving on June 1, and will be free for all World of Warcraft Classic players.

Original release back in 2007, Burning Crusade was a massive success, introducing two new races with Blood Elves arriving for the Horde, and the Draenei arriving for Alliance.

People who are exciting to jump into the new Burning Crusade Classic content will be able to do so at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET. It’s a global release, so no timezone shenanigans to contend with, so if you have clan members all around the world you can all jump in together.

What might be an issue is the servers, as there is sure to be some pretty big demand and quite the crowd trying to jump into the game. Make sure you approach logging in that first time with a patient attitude.

Burning Crusade will bring the Twisting Nether and Outland to Classic, and players will see the max level increase to 70, lots of new mounts, quests, npcs, and locations ,and the two aforementioned races for any new character they wish to build.