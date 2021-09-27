What is the Little Jungle Cup meta in Pokémon Go?

The Little Jungle Cup in Pokémon Go will be happening from September 27 to October 11. For this PvP competition, players will only be able to use Pokémon that do not exceed 500 CP, and you’re going to be limited to using only Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark-type Pokémon. All other Pokémon will be prohibited. We’ve already listed out a tier list for the Little Jungle Cup and the best Pokémon teams that you should consider using. So what does the meta look like for these battles in Pokémon Go in terms of the broader competition?

For the most part, some of the best choices you can make are all over the place, given the number of Pokémon types still available. It comes down to using Pokémon that have decent stats at 500 CP, such as Cotton, Galarian Stunfisk, Altaria, Skarmory, Chansey, Scrafty, Skorupi, Swinub, and Onix. You might even see Steelix, Deino, and Ducklett, the previous reigning champion of the other Little Cup battles in Pokémon Go.

When creating a team, keep in mind you’ll be seeing a handful of Ground, Grass, Bug, and Poison-type Pokémon. Some of the better choices you’ll want to use will be Steel-types, such as Galarian Stunfisk, Steelix, or Skarmory. If you need to use strong Pokémon with a lot of health and defense, Chansey is an excellent option, as is Excadrill, Chesnaught, Shelmet, or even Swampert. However, Swampert might not be the best choice when it encounters a Grass-type, even at those lower levels.

Overall, the type of meta you can expect to see will have you using at least one Pokémon with quite a bit of health and defense, and your two other choices have a range of coverage for all Pokémon that meet the Little Jungle Cup requirements. So you want Pokémon that can use Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, or Poison-type moves.