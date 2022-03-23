What is the max level in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have you creating a unique character in Tiny Tina’s world. Unlike the Borderlands games, you’ll be dealing with magic and melee combat, but guns will also be available as you progress through the story. Your character can be one of several unique classes that you’ll be leveling up as you complete the main and side quests, defeating hordes of enemies along the way. What is the max level you can reach in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The maximum level every character can reach is level 40. Similar to the Borderlands series, this level will change in the future as additional content and expansions are released to the game. For example, the starting max level in Borderlands 3 when the game launched was level 50. When 2021 rolled around and a free update was released for the game, it bumped to level 72. We don’t know if Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will follow this tradition.

However, leveling up your character doesn’t stop when you reach level 40. At level 40, you’ll unlock Myth Ranks. It’s an additional leveling process where you can continue to complete missions, defeat enemies, and replay the game with your character. All of your experience points go into your Myth Rank. Every time you level up a Myth Rank, you receive a Myth Point, which you can then use in the four Myth classes: Druid, Archmage, Blademaster, and Deadeye.