What is the Out of the Blue keycode password in Fallout 76?

For those working their way through Fallout 76’s Steel Reign campaign to wrap up the Brotherhood of Steel storyline, you’re going to reach the Out of the Blue quest eventually. There’s a difficult puzzle you’re going to need to complete to open a locked door to enter a lab in this quest. Figuring out this code can be a little tricky, but we’re going to break it down for you so you can bypass this door and continue the quest.

There will be a large locking mechanism that you need to input the code in this quest. Behind the lock is a chalkboard with the alphabet on it, and there are numbers underneath that alphabet. These numbers and letters are your hint for you to input the code, but it’s not entirely helpful to provide you with all of the information. Whe you need to spell out is the phrase ‘Open Sesame Seed’.

Each word of the special phrase fits with one of the three locks attached to the device. On the first box, you want to input “Open,” which will be 12, 11, 22, and 13. For the second box, you want to input “Sesame,” the numbers 8, 22, 8, 26, 14, and 22. The final lock requires you to type in “Seed,” which comes out to 8, 22, 22, and 23.

Once you’ve typed in all of the codes for each lock, you can click the red button next to locks, and you’ll be able to proceed through the locked door.