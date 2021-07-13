What is the Quick Draw Club in Red Dead Online?

Red Dead Online, like many other live service games, makes use of season passes to keep its players interested and flush with new content. Previously, players have been able to purchase Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club Passes, but with the launch of the game’s Blood Money update, a new kind of pass has been introduced in the game titled the Quick Draw Club.

As opposed to the Wheeler, Rawson, & Co. Club Passes, the Quick Draw Club Passes are much more compact and meant for players to blow through. A single pass costs just 25 gold bars, all of which can be earned back by completing every rank of the pass. While that may seem like a difficult task it’s not, as Quick Draw Club Passes are just 25 levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Quick Draw Club Pass is currently available for players to purchase. To pick it up, simply open up your catalog and go to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club page. There you’ll find a page where you can purchase the first Quick Draw Club Pass. The pass runs until August 9, 2021, leaving players with just under a month to complete it.

Rewards for the pass include 40 Capitale, Blood Money’s new currency, boosted role XP, and a copy of Dutch’s outfit from the game for your Red Dead Online character.