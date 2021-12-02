What is the Reaper rotation in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

The Reaper in Final Fantasy XIV has arrived, and you’ll be able to bring this deadly Job with you into Endwalker. The big thing to figure out while playing this Job is the skill and ability rotation. Understanding this rotation is exceptionally critical because it makes you more effective in combat. In this guide, we will break down to you the Reaper rotation for Final Fantasy XIV. You can find all of the abilities on the Final Fantasy XIV Reaper Job Guide.

Your rotation is essential, and as you complete your rotation, you’ll be building your Soul and Shroud Gauge. You’ll gain the Soul gauge first, which indicates how many Souls you’ve acquired during combat. When you have enough Souls, you’ll be able to use the Blood Stalk, Grim Swathe, and Gluttony abilities.

When you unlock the Shroud Gauge, you’ll be able to see how many Shrouds you’ve acquired in combat. When you have enough, you’ll be able to use the Enshroud ability. When you unlock the Shroud Gauge, you’ll also have to worry about the Death Gauge, which displays your Lemure Shroud stacks. These stacks allow you to execute level 90 specific attacks, such as Void Reaping and Communio. After you learn Enhanced Shroud, you’ll be able to gain Void Shroud stacks when Lemure Shroud is used, giving you access to Lemure’s Slice and Lemure’s Scythe abilities.

We’ll be updating this guide when the Job officially launches.