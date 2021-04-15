What is the release date for F1 2021?

Codemasters’ Formula 1 (F1) franchise has been a strong offering in the racing game world for quite some time now, but things have changed quite a bit since its last game launched last July. Take-Two looked to add Codemasters to its portfolio, and did, in fact, reach a tentative deal late last year. But after structural problems with the agreement between Codemasters and Take-Two, Electronic Arts swooped in and purchased the racing developer and its assets in December 2020. This new deal made EA the official publisher of the F1 series starting this year.

With a major publisher in its corner, it’s going to be very interesting to see how F1 does in 2021, and luckily for racing fans, the wait for F1 2021 won’t be very long.

On April 15, EA and Codemasters officially confirmed that there will be a F1 2021. Electronic Arts and Codemasters have made a number of promises for this year’s title, including adding new racetracks, the implementation of a co-op career mode, and the addition of a new Braking Point mode.

The release date for the title was also confirmed in mid-April, as EA announced that F1 2021 will officially go live on July 16 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The release date for F1 2021 right on par with last year’s release, as F1 2020 launched on July 9, 2020.