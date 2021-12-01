What is the release date for Harrow Prime in Warframe?

Harrow has been a popular Warframe since he first release in June 2017, and now, four years later, we are getting his Prime variant. Harrow Prime will release in Warframe with the New War update on December 15.

Prime Warframe are improved versions of the standard version, with different polarities and often with an improved stats line in one area. They also look amazing, all gilded and golden.

We do not yet have details on how his Relics will be obtained, whether they will be gotten in the traditional way or through something specifically related to the update.

Harrow Abilities

Passive

Harrow possesses a 200% overshield capacity.

Condemn

Cast a wave of energy that chains them where they stand. Each enemy held reinforces Harrow’s shields.

Penance

Sacrifice shields to boost reload, and fire rate while converting damage inflicted on enemies into health for Harrow and nearby allies.

Thurible

Channel Harrow’s energy into the Thurible to generate a buff. Once finished, kill enemies to bestow nearby allies with bursts of energy. The more energy channeled the greater the reward for each kill. Headshots produce extra energy.

Covenant

Protect nearby allies with an energy force that absorbs all damage and converts it to a Critical Chance bonus for all those under the Covenant. Headshots are amplified even further.