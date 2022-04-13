The fourth major update for Smite during Season 9 will be happening in 9.4. Here, you can look forward to adding a new god added to the ever-growing roster, the Jade Emperor, along with a slew of item and gods changes. This update is referred to as the Nerf Update as it features no major buffs or increases for any of the items or gods. What is the release date for Smite update 9.4?

It has been announced that Smite’s 9.4 updates will be released on April 19. That morning, on Tuesday, the servers will be down for maintenance for several hours, and then things should turn back on after a few hours.

When the servers return, the Jade Emperor will be available, and you can use him in any game mode in the game, outside of ranked. We recommend testing him out in the casual Conquest maps to let the Jade Emperor stretch his legs. He will be a Mage and will be a ranged DPS class that primarily uses its abilities throughout an engagement. You won’t want to use him in the jungle.

You’ll also want to thoroughly investigate the official Smite patch notes for update 9.4. Multiple items and gods have been nerfed, with reductions to their damage as a way to curb the growing damage ceiling in the game. This is the first major nerf for Season 9 to this number of items, but we can expect to see additional changes in the future, specifically buffs, to help balance out these reductions in power.

Make sure you update Smite on the morning of April 19 so you can jump into update 9.4.