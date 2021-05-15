What is the release date for the male Viera race in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2021 event saw multiple announcements during the keynote address. Several new details were shared about the upcoming expansion for Endwalker, such as the expansion’s release date of November 23, 2021, the new Arion Mount you can get with the Digital Collector’s edition, and details about the upcoming locations. At the end of the presentation, the Square Enix team had an exciting announcement, and that was they would be introducing the male Viera race to the game, a rabbit race with notably pointy ears on top of their heads.

The male Viera race will be coming to Final Fantasy XIV on the same day of the Endwalker expansion. The female Viera race has been in Final Fantasy XIV since the launch of the Heavensword expansion in 2014, so there’s been a seven-year difference between the two releases. Fans have been asking for a male version of this race for years, and now they’ll be able to see this released when Endwalker arrives.

That’s not the only new race that was announced. There will be a female Hrothgar, a feline race that had a male version introduced at the launch of Shadowbringers. The male Viera and the female Hrothgar will not release at the same time. The male Viera will be arriving first at the launch of the Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 update, and the female Hrothgar is arriving in the future on an unknown date.