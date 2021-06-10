What is the release date for Tribes of Midgard?

The Frost Giants are bringing Ragnarök with them, and in Tribes of Midgard, you’ll need to prepare your clan for the onslaught of mythical creatures beating at your walls. You’ll have to harvest useful resources, craft powerful items, and prepare for the harsh winters as the Frost Giants bring a deadly cold with them.

The release date for Tribes of Midgard is set to happen on July 27. It’ll be coming to Steam and PlayStation consoles. It does not look like it will be available on Xbox.

You and your clan of 10 Vikings will be working together to defend the Seed of Yggdrasil at the center of your encampment. Every night, creatures from Hel climb up from the depths and attack your village, intent on destroying it, and progressively become more difficult with more complex monsters appearing each night. The 10 Vikings can be yours, or you can create a tribe of up to 10 players working together to defend the village.

To survive, you’ll need to explore beyond your village to find useful resources to create new weapons, armor, defenses and discover potion recipes to heal your Viking in a pinch. When you learn how to create certain buildings, you’ll gain access to locations that were previously closed off to you, giving you more resources to find and additional dungeons to loot.

Tribes of Midgard requires a good amount of teamwork. Without a few friends watching you’ll back, you’re bound to struggle against the Frost Giant invasion, threatening the Seed of Yggdrasil.