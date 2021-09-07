What is the release date of Alan Wake Remastered?

Alan Wake Remastered has been officially announced after a couple of leaks hinted at the cult classic’s return. The original version of the game was released exclusively for the Xbox 360 in 2010 and caught the attention of thriller movie fans with its dark setting. Aside from a small side story, some small references in Quantum Break, and an appearance in Control, Alan Wake has been absent from Remedy’s work to the disappointment of all fans. Luckily now, he is making his return. Here is when Alan Wake Remastered will release.

Alan Wake Remastered does not have an official release date as of this writing. In the announcement post, Sam Lake wrote that the game is coming sometime this fall and to stay attentive to upcoming news on the release.

Over the weekend, we wrote about a Taiwan site leaking that the game would release on October 5. While we know that the game is coming, the fact that Remedy did not give a release date less than a month away makes us think that date could have been either a guess or a placeholder.

Regardless if the game comes on October 5 or a little later, we are so excited to jump back into the dark town of Bright Falls in Alan Wake Remastered.