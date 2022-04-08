What is the release date of Angels of the Zariman in Warframe?

Warframe players have just finished getting to grips with the impact of The New War, but now another expansion for Digital Extreme’s third-person space looter is on the way. Players will be returning to the cursed ship, the Zariman Ten Zero, to explore new story quests, missions, and mechanics.

When does Angels of the Zariman release?

Angels of the Zariman will release on April 27 and will bring a plethora of new content to the game. First among the new attractions will be the next single-player story quest that will once again push Warframe’s narrative forward.

On top of that, players can look forward to a new Warframe called Gyre. Gyre harnesses the power of electricity to unleash devastation on their enemies. You can also expect three new mission types, a social hub town (Chrysalith), customizable apartments for players aboard the Zariman Ten Zero (Dormizones), and new Customization classes alongside quality of life improvements.

While players have had a small living space aboard their Orbiter for many years, the introduction of new apartments is extremely interesting, giving players a new slice of the game to call their own. The new social hub will also introduce new characters and friends for players to get to know.

The Zariman Ten Zero is also home to new enemies, as the ghostly threats that wander the halls of the stricken ship will prove to be a challenge for players to deal with.