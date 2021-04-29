What is the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 initially released to Steam and the Epic Games Store in October 2020 as an early access game. Anyone who wanted to check out the starting area of the game would pay full price for the title, and be able to explore this section. Once you reached the end of the first area, the early access game would end, and you can go no further. Throughout Baldur’s Gate 3’s existence as an early access game, developer Larian Studios has been constantly updating and finetuning the game to prepare it for its full release, which still remains a mystery.

Larian Studios went through this same process with Divinity: Original Sin 2. The game was released at full price as an early access game, and for a year players tested out the starting area, repeating the area, the quests, and running through the combat to find all of the small bugs for Larian Studios. When the developer felt satisified with the results, the game was given a full release, and everything was made available. The development team is following this same cycle with Baldur’s Gate 3.

The early access for Divinity: Original Sin 2 took roughly a year of development before becoming a full release. It’s likely Baldur’s Gate 3 will take the same amount of time, if not more. We imagine the release date could aim somewhere after October 2021 or even make it into an early 2022 release title. Larian Studios remains quiet on providing an exact date and will continue doing so until they can give fans a more accurate timetable. The Coronavirus pandemic did not help matters.