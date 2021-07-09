What is the release date of Genshin Impact 2.0?

Genshin Impact has been a tearaway success for developer miYoHo since it was released in late 2020. Almost since the game launched, players have been teased with a new area called Inazuma, and it appears that the long wait for the Japanese-inspired region is now over.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will launch on July 21, so players do not have long to wait at all. This will be a massive update for the game, bringing all manner of new content, characters, quests, story content, and more.

All-new Inazuma area with distinct landscapes and cultures

A massive amount of stories with the Archon Quests, World Quests, and Side Quests

Three new playable characters Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu

Cross-progression among PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS

Enhanced character shading

Haptic Feedback Support added to PS5 version

Additional Serenitea Pot functions including a gadget to collect seeds and plant in the fields in your realm

Inazuma promises to offer some interesting gameplay as, unlike Mondstadt and Liyue, Inazuma is surrounded by the sea on all sides and consists of six main islands. The area will also see the introduction of the Electro Archon, and a new Electro class for the Traveler. The area will also include new domains, bosses, and lots of new loot, weapons, and resources to collect.