What is the release date of Metal Slug Tactics?

The Metal Slug franchise is taking an unexpected turn with the latest entry, Metal Slug Tactics. Announced at the 2021 Summer Game Fest, this new game by Leikir Studio is a turn-based tactical RPG with roguelite elements. Characters from the original Metal Slug games are returning, as is the cartoony military setting. However, the gameplay is completely different.

Instead of running and gunning through various warzones and blowing things up, Metal Slug Tactics players will be moving their characters across grid-based arenas and using positioning and tactics to blow things up. The game boasts high replayability by virtue of procedurally generated missions and a roguelite upgrade system.

No release date has been announced for Metal Slug Tactics yet. We do know the game will be a PC exclusive, available through Steam where players can already wishlist it.

The Metal Slug series of games is incredibly long and diverse in its titles’ gameplay and quality. The franchise took a bit of a beating in recent years, with the classic 2D run and gun gameplay engineered by SNK abandoned in favor of various idle games for mobile. It’s nice to find out that this latest entry is not only a brand new take on the Metal Slug series, but also a carefully crafted game intent on introducing new players to a beloved old franchise.