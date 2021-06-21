What is the release date of The Sims 4 Cottage Living

If you have been longing for a simpler time in The Sims 4, then the Cottage Living update might be just what you are looking for. The next expansion for the life simulation game will be arriving on July 22 at 10 am PT, 1 PM ET. The base game is required to play this expansion.

The Cottage Living expansion will allow players to raise and befriend animals, and even milk cows and harvest eggs from chickens. The nearby forest will contain rabbits, foxes, and birds that players can become friends with. Your wildlife friends will then bring you gifts and help out in the garden from time to time. The DLC will also include llamas that you can raise on your small farm as well.

Players can also look after their own Lot and area of land that they can use to grow fresh ingredients. They will also be able to forage for the things they need or purchase them in the nearby market. Players who grow particularly large crops can enter them in the nearby Finchwick Fair.

The new village of Henford-on-Bagley gives players a brand new place to live, including friendly new neighbors and businesses to interact with.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living will cost $39.99, or $34.99 for people who have EA Play.