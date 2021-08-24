What is the release date of the State of Decay 2 Homecoming update?

If you’re ready to jump in and explore some more zombie-infested areas in State of Decay 2, you won’t have to wait long. The newest update, titled State of Decay 2: Homecoming, is coming to Xbox and PC platforms very soon, and it should have some content that fans of the original game will appreciate.

The State of Decay 2: Homecoming expansion will see players return to the original map of the first State of Decay game, Trumbull Valley. Players will be able to explore six new bases in their return, as well as access new weapons, outfits, and achievements for all you hunters out there. This is a complete remaster, updating the old map with new missions for those ready to explore.

Everyone who owns State of Decay: Juggernaut Edition will receive this update for free on September 1. State of Decay: Homecoming will also be launching on Game Pass Day 1 for all game pass subscribers, but you are able to purchase a copy of State of Decay: Juggernaut Edition on Steam, the Epic Game Store, and on the Windows app if you don’t have one already. Otherwise, State of Decay is playable on Xbox One or through backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S.