What is the Sapphire Skyblazer in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands?

A mount players are on the hunt for in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands in the Sapphire Skyblazer. There are multiple ways to obtain this unique mount. First, you can receive it if you have a 6-month subscription for World of Warcraft, which is a good way for anyone who has been playing the MMO for quite some time to obtain it. Alternatively, if you’re jumping back into the game, you can purchase a 6-month subscription before the end of July 2021 to receive it in the same fashion. The final way to grab the Sapphire Skyblazer is to purchase it directly from the Blizzard store. You will have to use real-world money to grab this mount, but players are curious about the mount’s appearance and what is it?

From what we can tell by our initial look at the Sapphire Skyblazer, it appears to be a dark blue phoenix-like bird mixed with some form of magic. On the outer parts of the wing, there’s a dark, ocean blue covering the feathers. As it waves out towards the tips, the color transforms into a sharp sky blue, and these colors wrap around the creature’s belly, which is much more prominent underneath the brilliant armor wrapped around it that you can see while flying it.

The Sapphire Skyblazer is supposed to be the cousin of the phoenixes, but these burn much brighter than them. A blue flame is a significantly hotter flame than the standard red and orange, making it a more dangerous creature for you to ride.

If you’re hoping to potentially grab the Sapphire Skyblazer from completing a dangerous raid, or checking out the drop chances in Shadowlands, unfortunately, there are none. It’s only available from the Blizzard store. We believe the mount is perfect for diehard World of Warcraft fans eager to add another dazzling mount to their collection with several ways to obtain it, but the price tag could push away more casual players.