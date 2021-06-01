What is the Sisters of Parvos release date in Warframe?

A brand new Warframe expansion is on the Horizon in the form of the Sisters of Parvos update. The Sisters of Parvos update will introduce the Waverider mini-quest for Yareli, a new digital comic, new Parazon mods, Corpus Railjack Survival and Spy, new weapons, and Ephemera, and the new Harrow Alternate Helmet.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date for the Sisters of Parvos update yet. As for the Sisters of Parvos themselves, that is the new name given to Corpus Liches, so there is going to be a lot to unpack in this update. We can expect a range of new Lich weapons, and some new Lich mechanics to be introduced to the game when the new update arrives.

Yareli seems like an interesting Warframe, it has to be said. Her passive means that, while moving, your secondary weapon does more critical. She also has an ability called Sea Snares that sends out globules of water that trap enemies.

Her Murlina ability spawns a health-based k-drive that Yareli can drive around on in-mission and it is possible to redirect some of the damage you take to Merulina while on board. Aquablades casts a swirl of blades around Yareli that damage foes, and finally Cyclone Strike gathers enemies in a fast-casting AOE and launches them into the air.

So, she sounds like an interesting mix of Hydroid and Zephyr as far as her abilities go. We will update this guide as soon as we have more information on her release day.