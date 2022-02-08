What is the start and end date of Season of the Risen in Destiny 2

Bungie has finally revealed that the next Season in Destiny 2 will be called Season of the Risen. This will be all about Savathun, the main villain and central threat of the upcoming Witch Queen expansion. In The Witch Queen, players will be venturing deep into Savathun’s throne world to try and bring down the deceitful Hive god.

What is the start date of Season of the Risen?

Season of the Risen will begin on February 22 when the Witch Queen expansion launches. It will be available to play directly after the weekly reset. Players will be able to take part in the Season of the Risen even if they do not purchase the Witch Queen, but they will need to get the Season Pass to be able to take part in all the different activities.

What is the end date of Season of the Risen?

Season of the Risen does not have a formal end date at this point, and we will need to wait until Bungie release further information.

The Witch Queen will introduce new areas to explore, enemies to kill, weapons to use, and powers to wield in what is promising to be the most ambitious expansion the game has seen in years.