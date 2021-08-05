What is the start date for Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3: Sword and Shield in Pokémon Go?

The Ultra Unlock series of events for Pokémon Go has arrived following the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2021. The players who participated in the event could unlock it for everyone worldwide, and the Ultra Unlock events are free for everyone in the game. The third set of Ultra Unlock events, Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3: Sword and Shield will be all about the Galar Pokémon. The reason these Pokémom are appearing more often has something to do with the mythical Pokémon, Hoopa, who appeared at the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and released the army of legendary Pokémon into five-star raids throughout the day. What is the start date for Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield in Pokémon Go?

Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3 will be releasing on August 20. Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 1 happened on July 23 and ended on August 3. Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2 happened from August 6 to 20. Given that pattern, with the event starting on a Friday and ending on a Tuesday, we suspect Ultra Unlock 2021 will happen from August 20 to 31, making it the final event for Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery. It will be broken up into a two part event.

The following season will be happening on September 1. We can expect a brand new season of themed events, more legendary Pokémon, regular Pokémon, and hopefully, some new features to finish up 2021. We don’t know the theme of the event, but we’ll be updating this section once we learn more information about it.