What is the Treasure Hunt safe code in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the Treasure Hunt side quest is unlocked as soon as you complete the The Deserter side quest, but only if you agree to help Bart and Andy, and keep the map to yourself. As in many quests in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the hardest part is finding and figuring out the safe code which, in this quest, comes in the form of an encrypted message.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Albert in the PK Floating Fortress library will give you a book on codes and ciphers. Read the book to learn how Bacon’s cipher works, then read the note next to it. The text in the book is broken into three fragments which, between them, don’t really explain how the code works. Basically, each letter of the alphabet has its own unique five-letter code composed of As and Bs, and the first A or B of each code is in bold.

Related: Dying Light 2 Stay Human: What is the safe code in the Undying Affection side quest?

So, the first code is ABABB, which means M, the next is BAABB, which means U, and so on. The first “paragraph” reads “Muddy Grounds Water Tower basement”, and the second “paragraph”, the safe code itself, reads “zero three, two one, six seven”. So, the Treasure Hunt safe code is 3-21-67.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now go to the Wharf Water Tower in Muddy Grounds (about 200m southeast of the PK Floating Fortress), find the safe in the basement. This is also where you find Match during the Foster Family side quest. The safe is under the water on the east side, so hold your breath and enter 3 – 21 – 67 with the dial. Open the safe, take the explosives, and complete the Treasure Hunt quest.