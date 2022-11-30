What is the undiscovered collectible in Hel’s Perch in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, Reunion is the 12th goal on The Path main story quest line. It marks your second visit to Helheim, but your first visit to Helheim playing as Kratos. After pursuing Garm through the realm, Atreus has finally managed to tame the “hound of Hel” by stabbing him with a dagger imbued with the soul of Fenrir, Atreus’ wolf who dies at the very start of the game.

Now all you need to do is return to the Mystic Gateway so that you can travel back to the safety of Sindri’s House. On the way back, you come to one last region of Helheim, Hel’s Perch. And this region has one “Undiscovered” collectible. So, now you want to know what this mystery collectible is and how much further through the game you have to play before you can return to Helheim and collect it.

Undiscovered collectible in the Hel’s Perch region of Helheim

The undiscovered collectible in Hel’s Perch is the Soulblossom flower that you need to collect as part of the Nine Realms in Bloom side quest Favor. Nine Realms in Bloom can only be started after you’ve completed The Path in its entirety. Until then, the Soulblossom flower won’t be listed on your map and won’t show up in the game environment.

Once you’ve finished the main story, come back to Hel’s Perch, and find the Soulblossom by a corpse a short distance south of the Mystic Gateway. Get to it by turning left after you arrive via the Mystic Gateway. Use your Draupnir Spear on the south side of the open area, so that you can climb up and swing across the gap. The Soulblossom is at the northwest end of this ruined battlement. Collect it to get 100% completion of Hel’s Perch.