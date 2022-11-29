Sverd Sands is a small region in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok. You pass through it very briefly early in the game, but there isn’t much to do there. However, if you want to get 100% completion of Svartalfheim, you’re going to need to explore Sverd Sands, as it is the home of just one collectible. That said, if you check the collectible list on your map, you’ll probably find that Sverd Sands’ one and only collectible is marked “Undiscovered”. So, what is it? And what do you have to do to get it?

What is the undiscovered collectible in Sverd Sands in God of War Ragnarok?

The undiscovered collectible in Sverd Sands is A Viking Funeral, a Favour side quest that can only be unlocked after you finish The Path in its entirety. A Viking Funeral is a secret ending of sorts, in which you attend Brok’s funeral at Sverd Sands. Brok has, for quite some time, been dead, but Sindri didn’t have the heart to tell him. But he learns of his own death during the Forging Destiny quest, and gets very angry about it, although he doesn’t seem particularly surprised.

After you complete The Path, Brok’s duties at the Dwarven brothers’ shops will be taken over by Lunda, the dwarf you meet for the first time at Freyr’s Camp in Vanaheim. Speak to Lunda, and she will tell you about Brok’s funeral, and the A Viking Funeral side quest Favor will begin.

Your objectives in A Viking Funeral are to visit the tavern in Nidavellir, then visit the funeral itself in Sverd Sands. Once the funeral has finished, and Brok has finally completed his journey to the lake of souls, then A Viking Funeral will complete, and you’ll have 100% completion in Sverd Sands.