What It Takes to Be Awesome request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

What does it take to be awesome? Do you need to be brave? Do you need to be super smart? NOPE! If you ask Sho, you need to have a strong partner Pokémon by your side when you face hardships. Of course, the other stuff is equally important. Here is how you complete the What it Takes to be Awesome request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete the task of calming Kleavor, you will notice a bunch of new requests that you can complete throughout Jubilife Village. Head to the pastures and go to where the stack of logs is. Here you will find Sho sitting on some boards. Talk to him and he will tell you about how he has been practicing throwing rocks for when he is ready to throw a PokéBall.

The time has come for Sho to start throwing PokéBalls instead of rocks. He wants you to bring him five PokéBalls for him to practice with. Odds are, you will already have the five PokéBalls needed to complete the quest. If not, gather up some Apricorns and Tumblestone and craft them yourself. Once you have five PokéBalls, return to Sho. He will reward you with some Grit Dust for your effort.