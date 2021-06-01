What item to give the Skeptical Hilichurl on Day 6 of Mimi Tomo event – Genshin Impact

On Day 6 of the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact, players will meet the Skeptical Hilichurl. He will have a Mutual Exchange mission for you, and will want a specific type of item based on a Hilichurlian phrase that he will use while talking to the player.

The good news is that players are not expected to magically know what this means, and have access to a Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that was given to them at the start of the even by Ella Musk. They can use this to work out the meaning.

For Upano, this is quite simple. The phrase roughly translates to flying or upward movement. The handbook says it is difficult to translate directly, so there is not much clue as to a specific item you need to give the Hilichurl for the Mutual Exchange quest.

We gave him Butterfly Wings which he was happy with, giving us further information we needed to progress the quest. Players who don’t have Butteryfly Wings can find them at the Statue of the Seven in Windrise, or at Dawn Winery quite easily. The can also be found at just outside the Domain of Guyun at Guyun Stone Forest in the Sea of Clouds, Liyue.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.