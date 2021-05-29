Give an item to the sleep-deprived Hilichurl in Genshin Impact – Day 3 Mimi Tomo

Day three of the Mimi Tomo event will see players meeting up with a Sleep-Deprived Hilichurl. This poor guy just seems to need some sleep but is will to give us information on the Unsuaul Hilichurl if we will engage in a Mutual Exchange with him. As always, he is speaking Hilichurlian, and it is up to us to figure out what he is saying.

This means we will need to crack open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian to figure out the phrase of the day. On Day 3, players get through the vast majority of the quest before running into an awkward phrase, in this case, “Celi Lata”.

Celi Lata translates to “something that gives light without heat”, so players will need to give the Hilichurl some things that fits this decription. For us, we gave him some Small Lamp Grass. If you need to find some, make your way to the area between Springvale and Wolvendom and it will be in plentiful supply. You can see what it looks like in the Inventory below, second from the left on the bottom row.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.