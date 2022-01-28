What level does Dewott evolve into Samurott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Oshawott is one of the three starting Pokémon you can select as your partner in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You’ll have them at the beginning of your adventure, and you can keep them throughout the rest of your time in the game. Eventually, Oshawott evolves into Dewott, and then you’ll need to evolve into its final evolution, Samurott. In this guide, we cover the level Dewott evolves into Samurott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The process for leveling up and evolving Dewott into Samurott has not changed. Despite Samurott changing into a Water and Dark-type Pokémon, the way you go about this evolution remains the same. First, you’ll need to gain experience points on Dewott and have it reach level 36. The best way to do this is to have it with you in Pokémon battles and fight against wild Pokémon you encounter in the world.

Alternatively, another option is to merely have Dewott in your party. So long as you battling Pokémon with a Pokémon, Dewott will gain experience by being in the party, albeit not as much. You can also give Dewott XP by having it collect resources for you in the world, which is another small way to do it.

When Dewott reaches level 36, you need to head into your Satchel and select it from the menu. You should now have the option to evolve it, and Dewott will become Samurott, a Water and Dark-type Pokémon.