What rewards can you get from the Sacred Sakura tree in Genshin Impact?
A whole bunch of rewards are waiting.
The Sacred Sakura tree is a special way to use your Electro Sigils in Genshin Impact, offering a variety of rewards. It functions similarly to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine, but it has significantly more levels to unlock.
Obtaining these rewards requires you to turn in a certain amount of Electro Sigils at a time. You can grab these Electro Sigils through different means, such as opening chests or completing certain domains. Once you get enough Electro Sigils, hand them over to the Sacred Sakura tree and “level-up,” obtaining a reward for doing so. Rewards include things like talent materials, weapon billets, fragile resins, adventure EXP, and wishes.
The Sacred Sakura tree also provides some buffs when holding Electrogranum around Inazuma. The Electrogranum will mitigate some hazards around the continent as you level up the tree higher. A higher Sacred Sakura tree-level also allows you to pass through more Electro barriers.
Currently, the tree caps out at Level 30, meaning you cannot progress past that. However, we still know the rewards for Level 31 and beyond. The rest of the Electro Sigils should become available when the new island drops in Version 2.2.
Here are the rewards you can get from the Sacred Sakura tree in Genshin Impact:
|Level 1
|x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 2
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 3
|x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 4
|x1 Northlander Sword Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 5
|x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 6
|x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 7
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 8
|x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 9
|x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 10
|x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 11
|x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 12
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 13
|x2 Philosophies of Transience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 14
|x1 Northlander Claymore Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 15
|x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 16
|x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 17
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 18
|x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 19
|x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 20
|x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 21
|x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 22
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 23
|x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 24
|x1 Northlander Polearm Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 25
|x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 26
|x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 27
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 28
|x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 29
|x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 30
|x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 31
|x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 32
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 33
|x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 34
|x1 Northlander Catalyst Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 35
|x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 36
|x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 37
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 38
|x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 39
|x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 40
|x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 41
|x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 42
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 43
|x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 44
|x1 Northlander Catalyst Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 45
|x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 46
|x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 47
|x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 48
|x1 Inazuma: Sacred Sakura Namecard, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 49
|x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
|Level 50
|x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, x1 Dream Solvent