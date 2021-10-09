What rewards can you get from the Sacred Sakura tree in Genshin Impact?

The Sacred Sakura tree is a special way to use your Electro Sigils in Genshin Impact, offering a variety of rewards. It functions similarly to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine, but it has significantly more levels to unlock.

Obtaining these rewards requires you to turn in a certain amount of Electro Sigils at a time. You can grab these Electro Sigils through different means, such as opening chests or completing certain domains. Once you get enough Electro Sigils, hand them over to the Sacred Sakura tree and “level-up,” obtaining a reward for doing so. Rewards include things like talent materials, weapon billets, fragile resins, adventure EXP, and wishes.

The Sacred Sakura tree also provides some buffs when holding Electrogranum around Inazuma. The Electrogranum will mitigate some hazards around the continent as you level up the tree higher. A higher Sacred Sakura tree-level also allows you to pass through more Electro barriers.

Currently, the tree caps out at Level 30, meaning you cannot progress past that. However, we still know the rewards for Level 31 and beyond. The rest of the Electro Sigils should become available when the new island drops in Version 2.2.

Here are the rewards you can get from the Sacred Sakura tree in Genshin Impact: