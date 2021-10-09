What rewards can you get from the Sacred Sakura tree in Genshin Impact?

A whole bunch of rewards are waiting.

The Sacred Sakura tree is a special way to use your Electro Sigils in Genshin Impact, offering a variety of rewards. It functions similarly to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine, but it has significantly more levels to unlock.

Obtaining these rewards requires you to turn in a certain amount of Electro Sigils at a time. You can grab these Electro Sigils through different means, such as opening chests or completing certain domains. Once you get enough Electro Sigils, hand them over to the Sacred Sakura tree and “level-up,” obtaining a reward for doing so. Rewards include things like talent materials, weapon billets, fragile resins, adventure EXP, and wishes.

The Sacred Sakura tree also provides some buffs when holding Electrogranum around Inazuma. The Electrogranum will mitigate some hazards around the continent as you level up the tree higher. A higher Sacred Sakura tree-level also allows you to pass through more Electro barriers.

Currently, the tree caps out at Level 30, meaning you cannot progress past that. However, we still know the rewards for Level 31 and beyond. The rest of the Electro Sigils should become available when the new island drops in Version 2.2.

Here are the rewards you can get from the Sacred Sakura tree in Genshin Impact:

Level 1x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 2x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 3x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 4x1 Northlander Sword Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 5x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 6x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 7x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 8x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 9x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 10x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 11x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 12x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 13x2 Philosophies of Transience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 14x1 Northlander Claymore Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 15x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 16x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 17x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 18x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 19x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 20x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 21 x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 22x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 23x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 24x1 Northlander Polearm Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 25x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 26x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 27x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 28x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 29x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 30x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 31x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 32x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 33x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 34x1 Northlander Catalyst Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 35x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 36x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 37x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 38x1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 39x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 40x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 41x1 Fragile Resin, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 42x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 43x2 Philosophies of Transcience, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 44x1 Northlander Catalyst Billet, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 45x1 Crown of Insight, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 46x2 Philosophies of Elegance, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 47x2 Acquaint Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 48x1 Inazuma: Sacred Sakura Namecard, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 49x2 Philosophies of Light, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, 200 Adventure EXP
Level 50x2 Intertwined Fate, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x50000 Mora, x1 Dream Solvent

