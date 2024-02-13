Recommended Videos

Larian Studios knows how to tease Baldur’s Gate 3 fans when it comes to the latest patch, which will feature updates to smooches among a “hefty” dose of other updates and fixes. They’ve shared not one but two sneak previews of new kiss animations.

Just when will we get to see these updated kiss animations in our own Baldur’s Gate 3 adventures? Larian has confirmed that Patch 6 will arrive at some point during the week of Valentine’s Day, but they’ve been a bit coy when it comes to the exact date and time.

What Time Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 Go Live?

Larian has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 is coming the week of February 12-February 16. As of now, they haven’t pinned down a specific date or time.

That said, it’s easy to speculate that they’re aiming for this Wednesday, because all the smooch talk makes Valentine’s Day (February 14) feel like the perfect fit. In fact, Larian shared a second smooch animation with fans via X just yesterday, suggesting that they’re really trying to get us hyped for the patch to drop. All that love sure makes it seem like Valentine’s Day is a likely candidate for the planned release of this latest patch.

What Past Update Releases Can Tell Us About When We Might See Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6

As much as we all may want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with our favorite companions, there may be a good reason why Larian hasn’t shared the exact release date and time for Patch 6 just yet. Sure, it could be a planned surprise drop, or it may be that they’re not so sure they can hit the February 14 release date.

In the past, the overwhelming majority of major updates have come on Thursdays or Fridays. This, coupled with the reluctance to actually tell us we’re getting a special surprise on Valentine’s Day, hints that we might not see the patch until later this week.

That’s no reason to give up hope, though! There are a few previous patches that have been released on Monday (the most recent Hotfix #17 being an example) or Tuesday, so having an update earlier in the week is not entirely unprecedented.

Until Larian confirms when we’ll be able to download Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6, we can only speculate about just how soon we’ll see the new smooches and other fixes planned for this massive update.