Strand Meditations are the unique currency you can earn while completing activities on Neptune in Destiny 2. These are acquired by completing patrols, public events, and defeating enemies on this planet. It’s a currency that will stack up as you progressively play through the Lightfall expansion and after you beat it. These are used at a specific source, which is revealed after you complete Lightfall. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Strand Meditations in Destiny 2.

How to use Strand Meditations in Destiny 2

The only use for Strand Meditations is to purchase your Strand Fragments and Aspects. These will unlock once you complete the Lightfall Campaign and reach the end of this expansion. Upon doing so, the Hall of Heroes on Neomuna because the area where you can purchase these upgrades and powerful additions to your Strand subclass. These will embolden your power with Strand, giving you access to various upgrades and useful powers while your character uses Strand.

You can submit your Strand Meditations to the Pouka Pond at the Hall of Heroes. You’ll meditate at this site, and you’ll purchase the various upgrades. These are similar to how Ikora works, but she only accepts Glimmer for your Light powers on The Tower. You’ll need to visit the Pouka Pond every time you want to purchase a new Aspect or Fragment for Strand, and you’ll need to do this for every character you make in Destiny 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond this, there doesn’t appear to be a use for Strand Meditations. You don’t have to hold onto them, and they are not particularly useful outside of these purchases.