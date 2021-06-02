What to give the Sleepy Hilichurl on Day 7 of the Mimi Tomo event – Genshin Impact

The Sleepy Hilichurl is one of the creatures you will need to deal with on Day 7 of the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact. This sleepy little guy is looking for something very specific from you and will say the phrase Gusha Unu Boya.

The good news is that players are not expected to magically know what this means, and have access to a Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that was given to them at the start of the even by Ella Musk. They can use this to work out the meaning.

For Gusha Unu Boya, the answer is pretty simple. It translates to yellow fruit/vegetable, so players can give the Sleepy Hilichurl anything along those lines. We actually gave him a Sweet Flower and he was perfectly happy with that, and they are extremely common and can be found all over the map. After that, the Hilichurl will give you the location of the next Hilichurl you need to speak to.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.