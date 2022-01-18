What’s in the Cookie Run Kingdom 1st Anniversary Update?

Cookie Run Kingdom, a free-to-play mobile game where you control a team of five cookies, is approaching its first anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, developer Devsister Corporation is releasing a massive update with events, a ton of rewards, and two new cookies to unlock via the gacha.

New Cookie: Eclair Cookie

Image via Devsisters Corporation

Eclair Cookie is a support cookie whose default position is in the middle. Their skill is called Book of History. When used, Eclair Cookie casts a Weakness debuff to three of the enemies with the highest attack stat. Those with the Weakness debuff take additional damage, and if defeated while the debuff is still active, all allies will receive an HP shield.

Eclair Cookie’s English voice actor is Zeno Robinson. Robinson is widely known for being the voice of Hawks in My Hero Academia, Taiga Kagami in Kuroko’s Basketball, and Mint Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

New Cookie: Tea Knight Cookie

Image via Devsisters Corporation

The second cookie being added in the 1st Anniervsary update is Tea Knight Cookie, a charge cookie that’s a frontline. His skill is Commander’s Wrath, where he will inflict damage to the closest enemy and give his allies a buff. Whenever an ally is defeated, Commander’s Wrath becomes more powerful and begins to apply stacks. At maximum stacks, Tea Knight Cookie becomes resistant to interrupting status effects.

Jason Marnocha provides Tea Knight’s English voice. He’s widely known for being the voice of Megatron in Transformers: Combiner Wars, Cerberus in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, and Keicho Nijimura in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

New Events

The 1st Anniversary update will be introducing multiple events.