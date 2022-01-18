What’s in the Cookie Run Kingdom 1st Anniversary Update?
Happy birthday Cookie Run: Kingdom!
Cookie Run Kingdom, a free-to-play mobile game where you control a team of five cookies, is approaching its first anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, developer Devsister Corporation is releasing a massive update with events, a ton of rewards, and two new cookies to unlock via the gacha.
New Cookie: Eclair Cookie
Eclair Cookie is a support cookie whose default position is in the middle. Their skill is called Book of History. When used, Eclair Cookie casts a Weakness debuff to three of the enemies with the highest attack stat. Those with the Weakness debuff take additional damage, and if defeated while the debuff is still active, all allies will receive an HP shield.
Eclair Cookie’s English voice actor is Zeno Robinson. Robinson is widely known for being the voice of Hawks in My Hero Academia, Taiga Kagami in Kuroko’s Basketball, and Mint Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
New Cookie: Tea Knight Cookie
The second cookie being added in the 1st Anniervsary update is Tea Knight Cookie, a charge cookie that’s a frontline. His skill is Commander’s Wrath, where he will inflict damage to the closest enemy and give his allies a buff. Whenever an ally is defeated, Commander’s Wrath becomes more powerful and begins to apply stacks. At maximum stacks, Tea Knight Cookie becomes resistant to interrupting status effects.
Jason Marnocha provides Tea Knight’s English voice. He’s widely known for being the voice of Megatron in Transformers: Combiner Wars, Cerberus in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, and Keicho Nijimura in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.
New Events
The 1st Anniversary update will be introducing multiple events.
- Tea Knight Gacha Event: Much like other past updates where new cookies are brought into the game, Tea Knight will become the featured cookie, meaning the rates for him are increased.
- Tea Knight Gacha Mission Event: Players will be able to receive gacha items to use to try and pull Tea Knight Cookie.
- 1st Anniversary Mission Event: There will be 10 different puzzles to complete, each one having 15 pieces to collect. We can speculate that, much like previous events such as the introduction to Rainbow Cube collection event, players will be able to unlock puzzle pieces by completing various missions.
- Update to Kingdom Arena Tiers Rewards for Frost Queen Season 2: New rewards will be coming to the guild mode. Try and battle your way to the top of the leaderboards to receive rewards like crystals.
- Rewards: Players will be able to receive a plethora of rewards, such as crystals, rainbow cubes, special cookie cutters to use in the gacha, magic cookie cutters, star jellies, stamania jellies, and speed ups.