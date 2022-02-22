What’s in the Cookie Run Kingdom February 24 update – Dark Cacao and Affogato Cookie details, new story content

An eerily, dark-filled update is coming to Cookie Run Kingdom on February 24. Just like previous updates, players can expect the addition of two new playable cookies and much more.

New Cookie: Affogato Cookie

Affogato Cookie is an Epic-rarity character. He’s a Bomber, and his default position is in the Middle. Conrad Haynes provides his voice — the voice actor behind Griff from NieR: Reincarnation and Vicktor Chase in the popular MOBA, Paladins. He also starred in many live-action productions such as Crypt TV’s Fight Night and Lifetime Network’s My Crazy Ex.

Image via Devsisters Corporation

Affogato’s Japanese voice actor is Daisuke Namikawa. Namikawa is widely known for his roles as Yu Narukami from Persona 4, Luka Redgrave from Bayonetta, and Kisho Arima in Tokyo Ghoul.

New Cookie: Dark Cacao Cookie

Image via Devsisters Corporation

Dark Cacao Cookie is a Charge Cookie whose preferred position is in the Front. He’s also an Epic-rarity cookie just like Affogato.

His English voice actor is Patrick Seitz, a widely known figure within the anime industry. He’s the voice of Endeavor from My Hero Academia, Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Lucian, Kog’Maw, and Renekton in League of Legends.

Dark Cacao’s skill has him firing a beam from the Grapejam Chocoblade, and then he will strike them all with his blade. Both the beam and blade will deal damage and lower all enemies’ Defense stats.

Dark Cacao Cookie will be getting a Gacha Event. This means that players will have a higher chance of pulling Dark Cacao than they would from a normal Gacha pool.

Additional Content

More content will be released alongside the addition of Affogato and Dark Cacao Cookie: