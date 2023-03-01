When does the Fortnite Creed Cup start and how do you take part?

The Fortnite Creed Cup is a very short event that gives you a shot at earning the Adonis Creed skin a few days early and without buying it in the Item Shop. This guide explains when the Creed Cup starts, what requirements there are to take part, and how the point scoring system works.

Related: How to complete the decrypt the signal beneath the snowbank encrypted Cipher quest in Fortnite

When does the Fortnite Creed Cup start and end?

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to the reliable tracking site Fortnite Tracker, the Fortnite Creed Cup starts today, March 1, at 6 PM GMT, 1 PM EST, and 10 AM PT. We can see an unnamed tournament in Fortnite at the time of writing, and we believe this will be the Creed Cup. The tournament will last for 3 hours and then finish. You have only that short time period in which to score as many points as possible.

What are the requirements to play the Fortnite Creed Cup?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To take part in the Fortnite Creed Cup, you need to have an account at Level 15 or higher. You can track your level in the Career tab in-game. You must also have two-factor authentication enabled on your account. Cabined Accounts are not eligible to take part at all. You can view the full rules of the tournament here.

How does point scoring work in the Fortnite Creed Cup?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: What does mounted mean in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Creed Cup puts you into Duo Zero Build matches. You’ll need to take part in as many as possible to score points. If you rank high enough in your region, you’ll get the Adonis Creed skin as a reward. At the time of writing, it’s not clear how many points you need to unlock this skin, but it’ll need to be enough to put you in the same ranks as the top-scoring players from your region.

You can also unlock the Heavy Bag Back Bling before it hits the shop, and get the CREED Brand Spray for earning a total of 8 points. The point scoring system for this event is as follows.

Match Placements

Victory Royale : 30 Points

: 30 Points 2nd : 25 Points

: 25 Points 3rd : 22 Points

: 22 Points 4th : 20 Points

: 20 Points 5th : 19 Points

: 19 Points 6th : 17 Points

: 17 Points 7th : 16 Points

: 16 Points 8th : 15 Points

: 15 Points 9th : 14 Points

: 14 Points 10th : 13 Points

: 13 Points 11th – 15th: 11 Points

– 15th: 11 Points 16th – 20th: 9 Points

– 20th: 9 Points 21st – 25th: 7 Points

– 25th: 7 Points 26th – 30th: 5 Points

– 30th: 5 Points 31st – 35th: 4 Points

– 35th: 4 Points 36th – 40th: 3 Points

– 40th: 3 Points 40th – 50th: 2 Points

– 50th: 2 Points 50th – 75th: 1 Point

In addition, every elimination you rack up adds another point to your score.