When does the Fracture: Tenrai event start in Halo Infinite?

Each month, Halo Infinite players will have the chance to earn a legendary cosmetic by competing in a limited-time playlist known as the Fracture event. These Fracture events only last a week for a month, and they show up once a month in Halo Infinite. The first Fracture event is called Fracture: Tenrai, and it’s going to be how you unlock the Yoroi Samurai armor.

The event begins on November 23, which is a Tuesday. When the playlist drops, you’ll have to complete the challenges focused on the event. At this time, we don’t know what challenges will be and how challenging they’re going to be. However, you’ll have a full week to work on those challenges, and if they’re completed by time runs out, you’ll unlock the Yoroi Samurai armor.

Don’t sweat if you don’t complete the Fracture: Tenrai event through a specific time. Your progress carries over the next month when it appears again. The armor pieces featured in these Fracture events will be less canonical than the ones featured in the special events, or the battle passes, so if you’re looking to equip your Spartan with some of the crazier and unique appearances that could appear in Halo Infinite, make sure to mark your calendars for the Fracture: Tenrai event on November 23, and any future ones.