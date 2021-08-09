The Moonfire Faire is returning to Final Fantasy XIV. It will be a short event that will only last for a little less than two weeks. There are a handful of exclusive items that you’ll have the chance to grab while participating in The Moonfire Faire. Everyone will be able to attend the event, so long as you have a character that has reached level 30. When does The Moonfire Faire start in Final Fantasy XIV?

You want to make sure you jump on the event as early as possible to make sure you earn the available rewards. The Moonfire Faire starts on August 13 and continues until the 26. So, with not too much time available, you want to get in on the action early. You can expect some fun in the sun to earn swimsuits for your characters to wear in the scalding heat.

There’s also a new mount you can earn during the event, a large polar bear, along with some iconic furnishing that you can add to your home. You’ll be able to start the event by speaking to Mayaru Moyaru. You’ll be able to find them in the Limsa Lominsa, in the Upper Decks are at X:11.5, Y:13.8.

The Moonfire Faire will be a hot event that you don’t want to miss. It should cool you off while you wait for the releases of the Endwalkers expansion set to release later this year in November.