When does the Vow of the Disciple raid start for Destiny 2?

Perhaps the most exciting part of any Destiny 2 expansion is the release of a new 6-player raid activity. While we have known for a while that a new Raid would be released in The Witch Queen expansion, we have learned a little more about the raid location, name, and release date. That being said, Bungie is keeping most information about the Vow of the Disciple raid very secret, so players will have to do most of the discovering themselves.

The new Vow of the Disciple raid attached to the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion will launch for all players on March 5, 2022. This is twelve days after the release of The Witch Queen, giving players more than enough time to prepare for the day one experience of the Vow of the Disciple raid. It is important to remember that Bungie will be enabling contest mode for the first day of the new raid, making it far more difficult and giving players a greater challenge.

We don’t know much about the Vow of the Disciple raid other than that it will take place within a darkness pyramid ship. This is exciting for a lot of long-time Destiny fans as it means we will finally be able to fight within one of these ships. While we don’t know who or what we will be fighting yet, odds are we will make our first hostile encounter with the darkness in the raid.