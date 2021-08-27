When does Trials of Osiris begin in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost?

The new season of Destiny 2 has arrived, and it promises some changes for fans of Trials of Osiris. Some of these are pretty game-changing and are very welcome after years of people requesting them. We will all be able to try out the new changes when Trials of Osiris return on September 10.

One of the biggest changes coming to Trials is a new anti-cheat system that Bungie seems confident will help take care of cheaters. Nothing runs a fun Trials of Osiris quite like running into a bunch of cheaters, so this is good news.

Secondly, matchmaking is being added to the game. This means that solo players will be able to jump into Trials for the first time without the need to use an external LFG, which can often lead to problems of its own.

The last major change coming to Trials of Osiris this season is how rewards are doled out. While the best rewards will be reserved for Guardians who are good enough to get to the Lighthouse, there will also be rewards for simply winning rounds instead of matches.

This should put some of the Trials rewards within reach of less experienced players, and matchmaking and anti-cheat will hopefully make Trials the place that people can now practice and improve, bolstering the population of the game mode.