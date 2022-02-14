When is Beidou’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Beidou celebrates her birthday on February 14, and the birthday mail contains a written letter by Beidou and some other special rewards. You’ll get 10 NoctilucousJades and 1 Flash-Fried Filet.

The Noctilucous Jade is an Ascension Material for Beidou and Yanfei. Meanwhile, the Flash-Fried Filet is a food item that revives a character for 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Here’s Beidou’s birthday letter:

Beidou’s Birthday Letter

Recently, I happened upon some Noctilucous Jade of decent quality, I’ll bring them over to you. I am not big on ore research, but they sure are beauties.

In my hands, they are nothing more than just rocks, but you can probably find some use for them. Perhaps you can collect them, or make jewelry or weapons? Haha, your choice will reflect your taste in ore and I can see your level of skill.

I’m free today, how about you? If you have time, why not join me for a walk?

You don’t need to bring anything, I’ll cover all costs, same as before.

You know where to find me, right? See you soon!