When is Diona’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Diona celebrates her birthday on January 18. The birthday mail contains a written letter by Diona and some other special rewards. You’ll get 10 Luminescent Spines, and 1 Definitely Not Bar Food!

The Luminescent Spine is a special material that can be used in crafting. It doesn’t craft into much, but you can currently use it to create Portable Waypoints, which are special Teleport Waypoints that you can place anywhere in the overworld temporarily. Meanwhile, the Definitely Not Bar Food! is a food item that revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

Diona’s Birthday Letter

Hey, hey! I caught a lot of sparkling fireflies in the past few days, there are so many that I can’t even fit them all into my bag!

At the beginning, I just wanted to add one or two to the shaker to make the most disgusting cocktail to scare those alcoholics. But the process of catching fireflies was so much fun that I couldn’t stop… It’s not my fault! Even my tail thinks so, it keeps swinging around without my control…

Ahem! *cough* Do you like shiny things? Um… Anyway, it’s all for you!

If you want to thank me, just come and celebrate my birthday with me. I will decorate the room in advance with the remaining Small Lamp Grass, Butterfly Wings, and Starconches…

You have to come!