When is Shenhe’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Shenhe celebrates her birthday on March 10, and the birthday mail contains a written letter by Shenhe and some other special rewards. You’ll get 10 Whopperflower Nectar and 1 Heartstring Noodles.

Whopperflower Nectar is a material that’s used to ascend some weapons and characters. The Heartstring Noodles are a food item that increases all party members’ ATK by 274 for 300s.

Shenhe’s Birthday Letter

Do you have any customs that you follow on your birthday?

In the past, my master knew that I didn’t need material possessions, so she would only send me a blessing on this day. Thus, I’ve only recently learned of the custom of eating longevity noodles on one’s birthday.

However, longevity in of itself is not something I want to pursue. Rather, I would like to spend that longevity with the people I have formed a bond with.

I asked my master who excels in cooking for advice on how to prepare it well, but she wanted me to figure it out by myself.

I don’t know how much I’ve figured out. I guess that will be for you to judge.

I’ll be waiting.