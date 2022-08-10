When is the pre-release Splatfest for Splatoon 3? Answered

Announced on the Splatoon 3 Direct, Nintendo revealed all the new characters and content coming to Splatoon 3. At the end of the presentation, it was announced that a special Splatfest will occur ahead of the game’s release on September 9. Players will be able to try out the brand new Turf War mode—Tricolor Turf War battle—and pick one of three teams: Paper, Rock, or Scissors. So, instead of having to defend your team against one other team like in the previous installments, you have to defend it against two other teams. This is an excellent way for newcomers and veterans of the series to try out all the weapons and the new game mode so they can prepare their skills for when the game drops next month.

How long does the pre-release Splatfest for Splatoon 3 last?

As is the norm with all Nintendo demos and pre-releases, players will only be able to play the Splatfest for a short period of time. Unlike with normal Splatfests, which last 24 hours, this one will last for a reduced time of 12 hours. It will start from August 27 9 AM PT/10 AM CT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT and lasts until 9 PM PT/10 PM CT/12 AM ET/5 AM GMT.

How to participate in the pre-release Splatfest for Splatoon 3

Starting August 18, players will be able to download the free demo for Splatoon 3. So, all you need to do is to download the demo from the Nintendo eShop. On August 27 when the Splatfest is slated to begin, you have to pick one of three teams. After that, you’ll be ready to play. The demo will be playable starting on August 25 with certain sections of the game being open to you. However, the main Splatfest event won’t kick off until August 27.