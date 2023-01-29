When is the release date for Genshin Impact 3.5? Answered

Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update is set to bring with it a host of new content and characters, and players are anxious to get stuck into it already. There have been suggestions of what Hoyoverse has up its sleeve for the next big update to the hit MMO, but the question on everybody’s lips is a simple one — exactly when can fans expect the new version? Here’s everything currently known.

When is the release date for Genshin Impact 3.5?

Hoyoverse has been fairly tight-lipped for now about when exactly the next update for Genshin Impact will drop, but it’s possible to extrapolate when the patch might get rolled out. The devs usually provide the next update around 6 weeks after the previous one, so following on from the release of version 3.4, that would suggest a date of February 28 for 3.5, or March 1 for those further out east. Hoyoverse will likely confirm this soon, but make sure to pencil the date in your diary for now in any case.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.5

Image via HoYoVerse

A few bits and pieces have already been revealed, or at least slyly suggested, by the powers that be at Hoyoverse. In January, the Genshin Impact Twitter account started showing off details for new playable characters Dehya and Mika, and while it didn’t explicitly say that they’d be coming in 3.5, it holds with the “drip-marketing” strategy the company has employed in the past for previous updates and character reveals.

A quick overview of 3.5:



1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

9. Alice — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) January 18, 2023

For further details, we must turn to leaks. Many of these accounts are reliable informants, but as ever leaks for any game should be taken with a pinch of salt to avoid disappointment. Over on Twitter, leaker Genshin Intel suggests a full rundown of what to expect from 3.5 — as well as the new characters, players will seemingly get a new archon quest, most likely an interlude after the conclusion of the Sumeru archon questline. It will apparently feature Dainsleif, Kaeya, and an unknown third character called Eide, and so will probably shed some more light on the history of Khaenri’ah. Other alleged additions will include reruns of some previous events alongside a new “Shroom Tower Defense” event, a hangout quest with Faruzan, new character cards in the Genius Invokation TCG, and something involving the mysterious Alice, the as-yet-unmet mother of Klee.